June 11 Tiny Guam beat Turkmenistan 1-0 to record their first ever World Cup qualifying victory, while the Philippines surprised Bahrain 2-1 as the second round of Asia's preliminaries for Russia 2018 began on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia needed a winner from Mohammed al-Sahlawi deep into stoppage time to win 3-2 against Palestine, who looked to have salvaged a surprise draw when they equalised in the first minute of added time.

Guam, hosting their first ever World Cup qualifier, having lost two away fixtures, were gifted the only goal on the artificial turf at the National Training Centre after Serdar Annaorazov turned the ball into his own net in the 14th minute.

Guam host India in their second match in Group D on Tuesday.

The Philippines put up a gritty show to overcome visitors Bahrain in a Group H contest.

Philippines substitute Misagh Bahadoran struck in the 50th minute before Javier Patino increased the advantage 10 minutes later.

Bahrain midfielder Abdulwahab Al Malood reduced the deficit three minutes into second-half stoppage time but it was too little too late for a comeback.

North Korea joined the Philippines on three points after a 71st minute goal from So Hyon Uk was enough for a 1-0 win against Yemen.

In a dramatic finish in Dammam, Saudi Arabia beat Palestine with the last kick of their Group A encounter.

The hosts seemed to be on their way to a routine victory with goals from Yehya al-Shehri and Al-Sahlawi.

However, Palestine hit back through Chile-born Pablo Tamburrini, known as Bravo, while another Chile-born player, substitute Matias Jadue, scored in stoppage time after a mistake from Saudi Keeper Khaled Sharaheli.

But seconds from celebrating what would have been a notable draw, al-Sahlawi scored the winner for the Saudis after a defensive mistake.

Oman downed India 2-1 in Bangalore after dominating a match they could have won by a greater margin.

Before the 19,000-plus crowd had time to settle into their seats at the Kanteerava Stadium, Qasim Said capitalised on a defensive lapse to drill the ball through goalkeeper Subrata Paul's legs in the opening minute.

India equalised 25 minutes later when Sunil Chetri's spectacular curling left-footer from inside the box hit the inside of the post on its way into the net.

Oman were soon dictating terms again and Amad Al-Hosni put them ahead when he converted a 40th-minute penalty.

In Dhaka, Kyrgyzstan beat Bangladesh 3-1, with all four goals coming in an action-packed first half of the Group B match.

In Group E, Safuwan Baharudin's double helped Singapore beat Vietnam 4-0 in Phnom Penh.

Hong Kong had it even easier at home to Bhutan, who they thrashed 7-0 in a ridiculously lopsided Group C contest at the Mongkok Stadium.

Jaimes McKee opened the floodgates in the 19th minute and scored again in the second half while five of his team mates were also on target.

In Group C, Qatar midfielder Ahmed Al Sayed scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win away to the Maldives and spare the 2022 World Cup hosts' blushes against a side ranked 178th in the world.

In other matches, Laos were held to a 2-2 draw by Myanmar, Thailand beat Vietnam 1-0 and Malaysia played out a 1-1 draw with East Timor.

The eight group winners in the 39-team stage are guaranteed a place in the next round. The second round of Asian World Cup action also doubles as qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi and Justin Palmer in London; additional reporting by Osama Khairy in Cairo; editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)