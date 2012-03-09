KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Asian champions Japan were handed a tricky path to the 2014 World Cup finals when they were grouped with top-ranked Australia and former regional champions Iraq in the fourth round of qualifiers on Friday.

Also joining Japan in Group B were Jordan, who came within a minute of defeating the Blue Samurai at the 2011 Asian Cup, and Oman, who advanced to the fourth round for the first time at the expense of regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia.

South Korea were the top seeds in Group A and drawn alongside Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan and surprise package Lebanon, who claimed a shock 2-1 win over the Koreans in the third round which led to Cho Kwang-rae being sacked as coach.

The top two teams from the two five-team groups will win a place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with the two third place sides facing off in a playoff.

The winner of that tie will then play the fifth-placed team from South American qualifying with the victors also gaining a place in Brazil.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore. Editing by John O'Brien)

