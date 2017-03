June 4 Asian champions Japan became the first side to qualify for the World Cup finals in Brazil when plamaker Keisuke Honda scored an injury time penalty to claim a 1-1 draw with Australia in Saitama on Tuesday.

The point meant Japan were assured of one of the top two positions in Group B of Asian qualifying, which grant a berth for Brazil, with a game to spare. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Perth, editing by Mark Meadows)