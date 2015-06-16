* Singapore take shock point in Japan

* Halilhodzic defends Japan players (Adds quotes)

TOKYO, June 16 Four-times Asian champions Japan were left in disbelief after failing to break down minnows Singapore in a surprise goalless draw in their opening World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Japan expectedly dominated possession and peppered the Singaporean goal at the Saitama Stadium, particularly in the second period, but poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Izwan Mahbud meant the visitors grabbed an unlikely point.

"In my entire life, I have never witnessed a game in which a team creates 19, 100 percent chances and doesn't score once," Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"If you want to criticise, criticise me. I cannot fault the players.

"We're obviously very disappointed by the result. One goal would've changed everything. We were motivated, but lacked accuracy in front of goal. Everyone was dying to score."

Keisuke Honda came closest to breaking the deadlock in the lop-sided contest with a 73rd minute free kick which cannoned off the corner of post and crossbar but bounced clear to safety.

Izwan produced his best save in the 55th minute when he scooped a strong Shinji Okazaki header off the line at the second attempt, while he also did well to palm away a close range Honda header in the 68th minute.

Halilhodzic, appointed in March, cut an increasingly irate figure on the sidelines, the head coach pulling out the under-performing Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Usami and throwing on striker Yoshinori Muto.

Muto, though, failed to make an impact as Honda carried the attacks. The AC Milan playmaker's rasping long-range drive in the 78th minute went just wide of the goal as Izwan and his team mates held firm.

Singapore boss Bernd Stange, under-fire after poor results including a 2-2 friendly draw at home to Guam in March, had said pre-match it would be a "world sensation" if his 154th FIFA ranked side could hold Japan to a draw.

"I can be really proud of my team today. The goalkeeper was fantastic and we had a bit of luck as well," the German said.

The point moved Singapore top of joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying Group E on four from two games after they won 4-0 in Cambodia in their opener last week.

Japan next face Cambodia at home in September while Singapore are away to Syria, who beat Afghanistan 6-0 on Thursday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Ed Osmond)