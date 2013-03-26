March 26 Japan wasted a second half penalty as they blew the chance to become the first team to qualify for the 2014 World Cup finals when they were humbled 2-1 by Jordan in a pulsating clash in Amman on Tuesday.

The Japanese dominated possession and created numerous chances but the West Asians secured a memorable win thanks to goals in each half by Khalil Bani Ateyah and Ahmad Ibrahim.

Shinji Kagawa pulled one back in the 69th minute and Japan could have grabbed the point they needed to qualify but midfielder Yasuhito Endo had his 71st minute spot kick saved.

