KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 Malaysia will write to FIFA for a third time asking for their World Cup qualifier away to Palestine next week be moved to a neutral venue, local media reported on Tuesday.

Malaysia said the Nov. 12 fixture at the Dora Stadium in Hebron should not go ahead because of security concerns after a month-long wave of violence in the West Bank.

"We are aware of the situation and will write to FIFA to express our concerns," Football Association of Malaysia general secretary Hamidin Amin was quoted as saying in Tuesday's Malay Mail.

"We have written to them before but that will not stop us from doing so again."

Hosting World Cup matches has been problematic for the Palestine team, who were meant to welcome Saudi Arabia for a Group A match last month only for the visitors to say they could not travel to the Palestinian territories due to force majeure.

FIFA ruled the fixture will now be played on Thursday in Palestine after the hosts made full security guarantees.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)