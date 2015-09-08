Sept 8 Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia at Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor was suspended three minutes before fulltime because of crowd trouble.

The visiting Saudi Arabia team were leading 2-1 in the Group A Asian qualifier when play was stopped in the 87th minute after fans launched flares and fireworks on to the pitch, local media reported.

Players from both teams left the pitch as smoke began filling the ground and the game was suspended.

Malaysia led 1-0 when Mohd Safiq Rahim scored in the 70th minute but Saudi Arabia equalised three minutes later through Taisir Al-Jassim then took the lead after 76 minutes when Mohammed Al-Sahlawi scored.

Malaysia are bottom of Group A after suffering a record 10-0 loss to United Arab Emirates last week.

Dollah Salleh resigned as coach upon returning to Kuala Lumpur on Friday and the Football Association of Malaysia appointed former international midfielder Ong Kim Swee as caretaker.

