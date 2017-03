Sept 6 Jordan 1 Uzbekistan 1 - World Cup Asia zone playoff first leg result on Friday.

In Amman

Scorers

Jordan: Musab Al Laham 30

Uzbekistan: Server Djeparov 35

Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,819

Referee: Yuichi Nishimura (Japan)

Second leg to be played in Tashkent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Toby Davis)