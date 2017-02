Oct 16 Results and standings from Tuesday's World Cup qualifying matches in Asia. Group A Qatar 0 Uzbekistan 1 Iran 1 South Korea 0 P W D L F A PTS 1. South Korea 4 2 1 1 9 4 7 2. Iran 4 2 1 1 2 1 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3. Uzbekistan 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4. Qatar 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 5. Lebanon 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 Top two teams qualify for World Cup. Two third-place team face each other in a two legged playoff with the winner advancing to the intercontinetal playoff against the fifth placed team in South America. Playing on Nov. 14 Qatar v Lebanon Iran v Uzbekistan Previous results Played on Sept. 11 Uzbekistan 2 South Korea 2 Lebanon 1 Iran 0 June 12. South Korea 3 Lebanon 0 Iran 0 Qatar 0 June 8. Lebanon 1 Uzbekistan 1 Qatar 1 South Korea 4 June 3 Uzbekistan 0 Iran 1 Lebanon 0 Qatar 1 - - Group B Oman 2 Jordan 1 Iraq 1 Australia 2 P W D L F A PTS 1. Japan 4 3 1 0 11 1 10 2. Australia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3. Oman 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4. Jordan 4 1 1 2 4 10 4 5. Iraq 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Playing on Nov. 14 Iraq v Jordan Oman v Japan Previous results Played on Sept.11 Jordan 2 Australia 1 Japan 1 Iraq 0 June 12. Australia 1 Japan 1 Iraq 1 Oman 1 June 8 Japan 6 Jordan 0 Oman 0 Australia 0 June 3 Japan 3 Oman 0 Jordan 1 Iraq 1 (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)