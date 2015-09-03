(Adds quotes, details)

* Son scores first international hat-trick

* South Korea notch eight against hapless Laos

Sept 3 New Tottenham Hotspur signing Son Heung-min claimed a confidence boosting hat-trick as South Korea walloped lowly Laos 8-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Hwaseong on Thursday.

Son, who joined the English club for a reported 30 million Euros ($33.35 million) from Bayer Leverkusen last week, struck in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 after slotting in a cut back cross.

A powerful strike from an acute angle by the 23-year-old made it 5-0 in the 74th minute and he completed his first international hat-trick a minute from time with a tidy run and composed finish against a tired backline.

"Even against underdogs like Laos, it's never easy to score even one goal," Son, who had struggled of late in Germany, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News after taking his international tally to 14.

"I am happy I helped the team win tonight. It's good to build my confidence back up before joining Spurs."

The win was the Koreans second from two games in Group G ahead of Tuesday's away match in Lebanon, which Son will miss to complete paperwork related to his transfer to Spurs.

Kuwait and Myanmar are the two other teams in the group.

Only the group winners in the pool, which also serves as the qualifiers for the 2019 Asian Cup, are guaranteed a spot in the next round of matches in the continent's long road to Russia 2018.

