June 12 Results and standings from Tuesday's
World Cup qualifying matches in Asia.
Group A
South Korea 3 Lebanon 0
Iran 0 Qatar 0
P W D L F A PTS
1. South Korea 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
2. Iran 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
3. Qatar 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
4. Uzbekistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
5. Lebanon 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Playing on Sept. 11
Uzbekistan v South Korea
Lebanon v Iran
Previous results
Played on Friday
Lebanon 1 Uzbekistan 1
Qatar 1 South Korea 4
Played on June 3
Uzbekistan 0 Iran 1
Lebanon 0 Qatar 1
Group B
Australia 1 Japan 1
Iraq 1 Oman 1
P W D L F A PTS
1. Japan 3 2 1 0 10 1 7
2. Iraq 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
3. Australia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
4. Oman 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
5. Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 7 1
* Top two teams qualify for World Cup
Two third-place team face each other in a two legged playoff
with the winner advancing to the intercontinetal playoff against
the fifth placed team in South America.
Playing on Sept. 11
Jordan v Australia
Japan v Iraq
Previous results
Played on Friday
Japan 6 Jordan 0
Oman 0 Australia 0
Played on June 3
Japan 3 Oman 0
Jordan 1 Iraq 1
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John
Mehaffey)