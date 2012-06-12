June 12 Results and standings from Tuesday's World Cup qualifying matches in Asia.

Group A

South Korea 3 Lebanon 0

Iran 0 Qatar 0

P W D L F A PTS

1. South Korea 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

2. Iran 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

3. Qatar 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

4. Uzbekistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

5. Lebanon 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Playing on Sept. 11

Uzbekistan v South Korea

Lebanon v Iran

Previous results

Played on Friday

Lebanon 1 Uzbekistan 1

Qatar 1 South Korea 4

Played on June 3

Uzbekistan 0 Iran 1

Lebanon 0 Qatar 1

Group B

Australia 1 Japan 1

Iraq 1 Oman 1

P W D L F A PTS

1. Japan 3 2 1 0 10 1 7

2. Iraq 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

3. Australia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

4. Oman 3 0 2 1 1 4 2

5. Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 7 1

* Top two teams qualify for World Cup

Two third-place team face each other in a two legged playoff with the winner advancing to the intercontinetal playoff against the fifth placed team in South America.

Playing on Sept. 11

Jordan v Australia

Japan v Iraq

Previous results

Played on Friday

Japan 6 Jordan 0

Oman 0 Australia 0

Played on June 3

Japan 3 Oman 0

