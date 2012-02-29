Feb 29 World Cup Asia zone third round final
standings after the the last pool matches on Wednesday (*
denotes qualified for fourth round).
Group A
P W D L F A PTS
*Iraq 6 5 0 1 14 4 15
*Jordan 6 4 0 2 11 7 12
China 6 3 0 3 10 6 9
Singapore 6 0 0 6 2 20 0
Group B
P W D L F A PTS
*South Korea 6 4 1 1 14 4 13
*Lebanon 6 3 1 2 10 14 10
Kuwait 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
United Arab Emirates 6 1 0 5 9 14 3
Group C
P W D L F A PTS
*Uzbekistan 6 5 1 0 8 1 16
*Japan 6 3 1 2 14 3 10
North Korea 6 2 1 3 3 4 7
Tajikistan 6 0 1 5 1 18 1
Group D
P W D L F A PTS
*Australia 6 5 0 1 13 5 15
*Oman 6 2 2 2 3 6 8
Saudi Arabia 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
Thailand 6 1 1 4 4 8 4
Group E
P W D L F A PTS
*Iran 6 3 3 0 17 5 12
*Qatar 6 2 4 0 10 5 10
Bahrain 6 2 3 1 13 7 9
Indonesia 6 0 0 6 3 26 0
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston)
