June 8 Results and standings from Friday's World
Cup qualifying matches in Asia.
Group A
Lebanon 1 Uzbekistan 1
Qatar 1 South Korea 4
P W D L F A PTS
1. South Korea 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2. Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3. Qatar 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
4. Uzbekistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
5. Lebanon 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Playing on Tuesday
South Korea v Lebanon
Iran v Qatar
Previous results
Played on Sunday
Uzbekistan 0 Iran 1
Lebanon 0 Qatar 1
Group B
Japan 6 Jordan 0
Oman 0 Australia 0
P W D L F A PTS
1. Japan 2 2 0 0 9 0 6
2. Iraq 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3. Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
4. Oman 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
5. Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 7 1
* Top two teams qualify for World Cup
Two third-place team face each other in a two legged playoff
with the winner advancing to the intercontinetal playoff against
the fifth placed team in South America.
Playing on Tuesday
Australia v Japan
Iraq v Oman
Previous results
Played on Sunday
Japan 3 Oman 0
Jordan 1 Iraq 1
