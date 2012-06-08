June 8 Results and standings from Friday's World Cup qualifying matches in Asia.

Group A

Lebanon 1 Uzbekistan 1

Qatar 1 South Korea 4

P W D L F A PTS

1. South Korea 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

2. Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Qatar 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

4. Uzbekistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

5. Lebanon 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Playing on Tuesday

South Korea v Lebanon

Iran v Qatar

Previous results

Played on Sunday

Uzbekistan 0 Iran 1

Lebanon 0 Qatar 1

- -

Group B

Japan 6 Jordan 0

Oman 0 Australia 0

P W D L F A PTS

1. Japan 2 2 0 0 9 0 6

2. Iraq 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

4. Oman 2 0 1 1 0 3 1

5. Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 7 1

* Top two teams qualify for World Cup

Two third-place team face each other in a two legged playoff with the winner advancing to the intercontinetal playoff against the fifth placed team in South America.

Playing on Tuesday

Australia v Japan

Iraq v Oman

Previous results

Played on Sunday

Japan 3 Oman 0

Jordan 1 Iraq 1

(Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)