By Alex Borthwick
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Sep 5 Iraqi head coach Zico has
slammed the artificial turf at Singapore's Jalan Besar stadium,
deeming it unprofessional ahead of their Asian World Cup
qualifying clash on Tuesday.
The Brazil great told reporters on the eve of the match that
the pitch was not suitable for World Cup qualifying matches and
suggested it would be more appropriate for schoolboy soccer.
"I don't like the field, the grass. I think the good game is
on natural grass," the 58-year-old former midfielder said.
"Maybe for schools, for the youths, it is ok, but not
professional (soccer). Qualifiers for the World Cup need natural
grass," he added.
The synthetic surface at the interim soccer arena was
approved for competition by FIFA as the city-state awaits the
2014 completion of it's National Sports Hub, which will include
a 55,000-seater stadium with a retractable roof.
Zico, often referred to as the 'White Pele', was also
unhappy with the lack of recovery time between matches following
Friday's 2-0 loss to Jordan in the opening Group A encounter in
the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying.
"After the game, (it is) not possible to relax, the players
are tired, they have to take a flight, a long flight," he
complained.
"The last day's travel was difficult for us, 30 hours from
Iraq to here.
"It is difficult for the players, (they are) not machines.
Two games in four days, in this moment, for Iraq (it) is very
bad."
China, who beat Singapore 2-1 on Friday, and Jordan top the
standings on three points apiece ahead of their clash in Amman
on Tuesday, with the top two teams from the group advancing to
the final stage of qualification for the 2014 finals in Brazil.
(Editing by John O'Brien)