PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 16 They may not regularly taste the glory that Australia's rugby and cricket supporters do, but fans of the national soccer team the Socceroos could not be more dedicated.

Several thousand have made the trip from Down Under over a couple of oceans to Brazil for the World Cup.

That involved a 30-hour journey from Sydney via Dubai to Rio for one group of friends gathered round a table at the Chale steak restaurant in the market square of the southern city of Porto Alegre.

"Brazil is a once-in-a-lifetime World Cup. You have to be in it," said Stavros Stavrakakis, 27, a construction site supervisor.

"It's Australia's third World Cup in a row and that's a feat in itself," added George Fanos, 29, a project finance manager.

The trip took about a year of planning. As a bonus, members of the group supported a second team. Most were of Greek immigrant stock and so were also going to see Greece's matches.

Daniel Bacic, 40, also a construction manager, has Croatian heritage and is rooting for the Balkan side too.

Australia got off to a disappointing start when they lost 3-1 to Chile in their opening game in Cuiaba. On Wednesday, they face the daunting task of tackling the Netherlands, who crushed holders Spain 5-1 in a match that set the tournament abuzz.

"What we watched (in Cuiaba) was better than we expected. "We know our limitations but it should have been a draw," said Jerry Fanos, 27.

The friends showed typical Aussie spirit when weighing up their team's prospects against the Netherlands.

"We know they are awesome," said Bacic. "Most likely we are not going to win. But you do your best."

Added George Fanos: "We are not the sort of side to sit back and we will shake them. It's a question of putting away our chances."

Jerry Fanos wore a yellow sports shirt with the words "FANATICS" - the T in the shape of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue - and "Australia in Brazil 2014" emblazoned across the front.

The company organises foreign trips for fans of all sports and the Brazil contingent has about 1,500 members in total.

The hardest thing was getting tickets, they said.

"A lot of people on our tour don't have tickets for the Australia games. There were so many empty seats at the Chile game and so many Chileans. It was a bit intimidating," Stavrakakis said.

"That's been the most frustrating thing."

But so far they had no run into any of the violence, thefts, or other dangers of the sort that fans were forewarned they might fall victim to in Brazil.

"We've felt very welcome," said Jerry Fanos. "The beer has been great and they do love the cheese here."

