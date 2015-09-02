Sept 2 Veteran forward Tim Cahill will replace injured midfielder Mile Jedinak as Australia captain for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Perth.

Jedinak, who skippered Australia to the Asian Cup title in January, has been ruled out of the Group B fixture as well as Tuesday's clash in Tajikistan after picking up a hamstring injury playing for English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

It will be the third time Cahill, a 35-year-old Shanghai Shenhua striker, has led the Socceroos, having done so at the 2010 World Cup and during this year's Asian Cup.

"It's always a great honour but as you've seen through the World Cup and Asian Cup campaign a lot of us were called upon to lead the team on and off the park and we must continue to do that," Cahill, Australia's record goalscorer, told reporters in Perth.

Cahill, who has scored eight goals in 23 matches during his first year in China, will be looking to add to his tally of 39 in 83 games for Australia when they face the 170th FIFA ranked Bangladeshis on Thursday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Julian Linden)