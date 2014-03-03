MELBOURNE, March 3 Australia will play a friendly against South Africa in May in a farewell match to local fans before embarking on their third successive World Cup campaign.

The Socceroos will play "Bafana Bafana" at Sydney's Olympic stadium on May 26 after a final home training camp in New South Wales state's Central Coast, Football Federation Australia said in a statement on Monday.

The match will be the teams' first clash since a 2-2 draw in London in 2008.

The Ange Postecoglou-coached Socceroos will also play a warmup against fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia in Brazil on June 6, a week before their opening match of the June 12 - July 13 finals against Chile.

Australia have been drawn in the tough Group B with Spain, Chile and Netherlands.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)