Sept 12 Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich
believes a lack of mental courage was at the heart of the
Socceroos' shock 2-1 away defeat to Jordan in a 2014 World Cup
qualifier.
The defeat to 87th-ranked Jordan on Tuesday leaves Australia
facing a fight to qualify for the finals in Brazil.
Australia have just two points from three matches in the
final round of Asian qualifying, eight points behind Group B
leaders Japan, albeit with a game in hand.
In addition to questioning the players' resolve, he also had
a dig at coach Holger Osieck's preparations.
"I assume that he (Osieck) told them to play the short
balls," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.
"I think the players, mentally, after they'd been closed
down five or six times, they didn't have the mental courage to
do it and took the easy option.
"That's where it takes the brave player to turn around and
say 'Come on, no matter what happens, keep giving me the ball.'"
Bosnich said the players simply were not ready for such a
big match.
"The biggest concern for me was that from a preparation
point of view, they were not up for this game," said the former
Manchester United keeper.
"That's the responsibility for the manager, to turn around
and say 'Regardless if you're having a bad time you've got to be
up for it.'"
Things could get even stickier for Australia with a
difficult trip to Qatar to play 2007 Asian champions Iraq up
next.
Iraq were beaten 1-0 in Japan on Tuesday but showed enough
attacking threat to suggest they will be as much of a threat to
Australia as Jordan, who were thrashed 6-0 by Japan in June.
"It was definitely a very poor showing in the first half,"
said Osieck. "We played a lot of long balls and I don't know why
that happened.
"Our passing was a disaster."
Second-half goals from Hassan Abdel-Fattah and Amer Deeb
sealed Australia's fate, a late strike from substitute Archie
Thompson providing little consolation for the visitors.
Australia, who qualified for the last two World Cups,
reaching the last 16 in Germany in 2006, are still reliant on
veterans Lucas Neill, Mark Schwarzer and Mark Bresciano and have
yet to replace the likes of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka and Vince
Grella.
"The good ship Socceroos is holed below the waterline,"
wrote Michael Lynch in The Age. "Coach Holger Osieck has plenty
of work to do if he is to stop it listing and then sinking."
Bosnich warned Australia's World Cup hopes were hanging in
the balance.
"We've had a few wake-up calls during this qualifying
campaign," he said. "That's more than a wake-up call."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)