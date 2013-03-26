SYDNEY, March 26 Australia were forced to come from two goals down to keep their bid to reach a third successive World Cup finals just about on track with a 2-2 draw against Oman in an Asian qualifier at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors stunned the 34,603 crowd by taking a 1-0 lead through Abdul Aziz Mubarak in the sixth minute and doubling it courtesy of a Mile Jedinak own goal four minutes after the break.

Forward Tim Cahill cut the deficit with a trademark header on 51 minutes, however, and midfielder Brett Holman equalised with a 25-metre strike five minutes from time.

The draw means Australia and Oman are locked together on six points, seven behind runaway Group B leaders Japan, one ahead of Iraq and two clear of Jordan, who meet the Japanese later on Tuesday. The top two qualify for Brazil in 2014. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)