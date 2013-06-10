* Both teams tied on seven points with two games in hand

* Jordan defeated Australia 2-1 at home in Amman (Adds Jordan quotes)

June 10 Jordan deserves respect and Australia needs to raise their tempo against their opponents to get a positive result in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, Socceroos captain Lucas Neill said on Monday.

Australia host Jordan with both teams on seven points in Asian qualifying Group B and needing wins in their final two matches to be assured of securing the second automatic berth to next year's finals.

Japan have already booked their ticket to Brazil by sealing the first automatic spot with a 1-1 home draw against Australia last week.

Jordan stunned Australia 2-1 at home and the 35-year-old defender said their opponents had done enough in their World Cup qualifying campaign to command respect.

"We're all very excited, very focused and all understand what is required now. The Japan game has filled us with confidence, the priority and only focus is Jordan," Neill told reporters.

"Jordan are no mugs, they are a very good team, I don't think you (media) are giving them enough credit.

"They have beaten Japan and Australia at home, they are a team that deserve your respect and they certainly have our respect, and we know if we don't play our best there is a chance we won't win the game."

GOOD RHYTHM

While Jordan is also expected to play an attacking game to give themselves an opportunity to bag three points, Neill felt a high-tempo game might be the best way to break down their opponents at Melbourne's Docklands stadium.

"I have got experience enough in the region to know a quicker game will be the one to upset their rhythm but also get us into a good rhythm," Neill said.

"They don't want tempo, they don't want quick passing and that is sometimes the only way to break down a team."

Coach Holger Osieck was not prepared to dwell on last week's qualifier, where Japan's Keisuke Honda converted an injury-time penalty to earn his team a 1-1 draw against Australia, complicating matters for the Socceroos.

"In football, you should never look back - the only thing you get is a sore neck," the German coach said. "I look ahead. Jordan is a different game (to Japan).

"Everyone in our squad is ready to play, so it's a good situation but a tough one for me as well to make the decisions."

BIGGEST MATCH

Osieck expected a competitive outing on Tuesday but was happy that qualification was still in Australia's hands.

"It was very clear I think from minute one that this qualifying campaign would be a very tough one," he added.

"We are still in a positive space that we can manage the situation based on our own strength.

"We focus on tomorrow and that is what counts, not what could have been or should have been."

Jordan coach Adnan Hamad said his team, who also beat Japan at home in Amman during their qualifying campaign, would settle for nothing less than a victory.

"We know the Australian team is a strong team and we respect them, but we came here for a win," he said. "We're here for the win. Our aim is to earn three points in tomorrow's match.

"It's the biggest match in the history of Jordanian football... (we) have all the intention of getting the best result from this match." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)