MELBOURNE, June 11 Robbie Kruse scored a goal and set up two others as Australia thrashed Jordan 4-0 at home on Tuesday to move a step closer to a third successive World Cup.

The Bayer Leverkusen-bound winger set up midfielder Mark Bresciano and striker Tim Cahill for goals in each half before scoring his own in the 76th minute, with captain Lucas Neill putting the icing on the cake six minutes from time at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium.

The win put Australia into second place in Asia's Group B on 10 points, with a victory over Iraq in their final qualifier in Sydney next week certain to seal the group's second direct berth to Brazil. Japan have already qualified in top spot.

Jordan, on seven points, are likely to need a home victory over third-placed Oman in their final qualifier and for other results to go their way to keep their hopes of a maiden World Cup appearance alive. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)