SYDNEY May 26 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou cut Curtis Good, Josh Brillante and Adam Sarota from his preliminary squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, leaving a 27-strong party to depart for Brazil.

Defender Good suffered a hip flexor injury in Australia's friendly against Ecuador in March and has not played since, while midfielder Sarota has been on the comeback trail after knee reconstruction.

Brilliante was considered dispensable because of the number of midfielders in the squad, Postecoglou said. The coach will cut a further four players on June 2 to leave the final 23.

Australia leave Sydney for Brazil on Wednesday and open their campaign in Brazil against Chile on June 13 in Cuiaba.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Mathew Ryan (Club Bruges), Mitchell Langerak (Borussia Dortmund), Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United), Mark Birighitti (Newcastle Jets)

Defenders - Jason Davidson (Heracles Almelo), Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers), Luke Wilkshire (Dynamo Moscow), Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar), Bailey Wright (Preston North End), Ryan McGowan (Shandong Luneng), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders - Oliver Bozanic (Luzern), Mark Bresciano (Al Gharafa, Qatar), James Holland (Austria Vienna), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory), Dario Vidosic (Sion), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), James Troisi (Atalanta), Massimo Luongo (Swindon)

Forwards - Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls), Josh Kennedy (Nagoya Grampus), Matthew Leckie (FSV Frankfurt 1899), Tommy Oar (Utrecht), Tomas Rogic (Celtic), Ben Halloran (Fortuna Duesseldorf), Adam Taggart (Newcastle Jets). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)