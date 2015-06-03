June 3 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Australia:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2007, 2011)

Drawn in Group D with United States, Sweden and Nigeria

- -

Coach: Alen Stajcic

A former Australia schoolboy international, Stajcic took over in a caretaker role when Dutch coach Hesterine de Reus was sacked after a player mutiny less than a month before the Matildas' Asian Cup defence last year.

He led Australia to the final in Vietnam and although they lost 1-0 to Japan, was awarded the job on a permanent basis through the World Cup and next year's Olympics.

- -

Key player: Katrina Gorry. Age: 22. Midfielder

Gorry, who stands just 4ft 9in (1.44m), belies her diminutive stature with a rifle of a right foot that has made her one of the most dangerous strikers of the ball from long range in women's football.

Asia and Australia Women's Player of the Year for 2014, the Matildas will hope that Gorry has saved a thunderbolt or two for her maiden World Cup campaign in Canada.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 10

- -

How they qualified: Runners-up at 2014 Asian Cup

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Melissa Hudson, Mackenzie Arnold.

Defenders: Clare Polkinghorne, Laura Alleway, Servet Uzunlar, Steph Catley, Elise Kellond-Knight, Leena Khamis, Tameka Butt, Alanna Kennedy, Teresa Polias, Hayley Raso.

Midfielders: Ashleigh Sykes, Emily van Egmond, Katrina Gorry, Samantha Kerr, Nicola Bolger.

Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Lisa De Vanna, Kyah Simon, Michelle Heyman. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Frank Pingue)