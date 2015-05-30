SYDNEY May 30 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has been forced to make two changes to his squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan next month with Massimo Luongo and Trent Sainsbury ruled out with minor injuries.

Luongo (ankle) and Sainsbury (hamstring) have been replaced by the uncapped duo Daniel de Silva and Tomislav Mrcela.

"It is a shame to lose Massimo and Trent but it gives an opportunity for two young players who we have been watching for a while in Tomislav and Daniel," Postecoglou said in a statement.

Mrcela was born in Perth, but moved to Croatia as an 11-year-old and has been playing for NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia's top flight, while the Perth Glory's de Silva has impressed with the young Socceroos, Postecoglou added.

The AFC champions will attend a training camp in Dubai from June 8 before heading to Bishkek for the Asian Group B clash eight days later.

Bangladesh, Jordan and Tajikistan are also in the group.

