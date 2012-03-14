MELBOURNE, March 14 Australia's opening home match in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup against fellow Asian giants Japan will take place in Brisbane on June 12, Football Federation Australia said on Wednesday.

The top seeded Socceroos and continental champion Blue Samurai were drawn together last week along with Iraq, Jordan and Oman in Asian qualifying Group B, from which the top two teams progress to the finals in Brazil.

The highly-anticipated meeting, which will take place at the city's Lang Park, will be the first encounter between the countries since Japan won the 2011 Asian Cup final 1-0 in Qatar.

"Brisbane is an excellent venue and provides us a great atmosphere and environment for the next phase of our campaign," coach Holger Osieck said in a statement.

"I'm expecting a sell-out crowd to see two of the top nations in Asia compete for a place at the FIFA World Cup."

Australia open their fourth round qualifying campaign in Oman on June 8, while Japan host the same team five days earlier to kick off their campaign.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Greg Stutchbury)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more soccer stories