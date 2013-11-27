Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Australia:
Form and Prospects
Successive 6-0 friendly defeats to Brazil and France in the
wake of a laboured qualifying campaign resulted in the sacking
of German Holger Osieck and his replacement by Australian Ange
Postecoglou last month.
Osieck's failure to bring younger players through to replace
the ageing golden generation was a major factor in his dismissal
and one of the attractions of Postecoglou was his work in
rejuvenating teams at club level.
Time is against the Greek-born, Australian-raised
Postecoglou but at the very least he will be looking to restore
the fighting spirit that once defined the Socceroos and was
noticeably absent in the Brasilia and Paris humiliations.
Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer made at least one decision for
Postecoglou by bringing an end to his 109-cap international
career on the eve of his first squad announcement.
Forward Tim Cahill and central defender Lucas Neill are both
determined to play in a third successive finals but the latter's
form in recent matches makes him by no means a certainty to make
the 23-man squad.
There is much excitement about the talents of young
attacking players like Tommy Oar and Tom Rogic and they will get
their chance to take the step up to international football under
Postecoglou.
Coach: Ange Postecoglou
Postecoglou developed a reputation for rebuilding teams and
playing attractive, attacking football in a successful club
career and that secured him the post when Osieck was sacked.
The 48-year-old's long stint as national youth team coach
was less successful and his lack of experience of football
outside Australia, barring a brief spell in Greece, could work
against him in Brazil.
With Australia hosting the Asian Cup in 2015, Postecoglou
has been handed a five-year contract and avoiding humiliation in
Brazil while blooding the core of a side which can go on
dominate in Asia is probably his most realistic goal.
Star Player: Tim Cahill
At 33, Cahill may be winding down his career at the New York
Red Bulls but he remains a totemic figure for the Socceroos as
they head towards their fourth appearance at the World Cup.
A tally of 29 goals in 66 internationals is impressive
enough for an attacking midfielder and that is before
considering the importance of many of them.
The former Everton favourite famously belies his diminutive
stature with a formidable ability to leap above defenders and
get his head on the ball.
A fierce competitor, Cahill is the only remaining player in
the running to play for Australia in Brazil who could be
described as world class.
How they qualified: Asian zone: Final Group B runners-up
Round One - bye
Round Two - bye
Round Three
2011
Sept 2 Thailand H W 2-1 Kennedy, Brosque
Sept 6 Saudi Arabia A W 3-1 Kennedy (2), Wilkshire
(pen)
Oct 11 Oman H W 3-0 Holman, Kennedy
Nov 11 Oman A L 0-1
Nov 15 Thailand A W 1-0 Holman
2012
Feb 29 Saudi Arabia H W 4-2 Brosque (2), Kewell,
Emerton
Round Four
2012
June 8 Oman A D 0-0
June 12 Japan H D 1-1 Wilkshire (pen)
Sept 11 Jordan A L 1-2 Thompson
Oct 16 Iraq A W 2-1 Cahill, Thompson
2013
Mar 26 Oman H D 2-2 Cahill, Holman
June 4 Japan A D 1-1 Oar
June 11 Jordan H W 4-0 Bresciano, Cahill,
Kruse, Neill
June 18 Iraq H W 1-0 Kennedy
- - - -
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 3 (1974, 2006, 2010)
Best performance: Last 16 in 2006
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov.2013): 250-1
