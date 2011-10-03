SYDNEY Oct 3 Tim Cahill and Mark Schwarzer have
been ruled out of Australia's forthcoming friendly against
Malaysia and World Cup qualifier against Oman, the country's
football federation (FFA) said on Monday.
Everton midfielder Cahill and Fulham goalkeeper Schwarzer
sustained injuries while playing for their respective clubs and
would not join the Australia squad on Tuesday, FFA said on its
website (www.footballaustralia.com.au).
Cahill aggravated the leg injury he suffered against
Manchester City on Sept. 24 during Saturday's match against
Liverpool and would need intensive rehabilitation for the next
10 days or so, Everton said.
"Tim played through the pain barrier on Saturday against
Liverpool but the scan showed that the best course of action now
is rest and rehab," Everton's head of medicine Danny Donachie
was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"Tim is disappointed but it is a straight-forward decision
because he would not be fit enough to play in the games in
Australia."
Schwarzer injured his back again during the warmup against
Queens Park Rangers on Sunday and Australia coach Holger Osieck
has drafted in Danish-based goalkeeper Nathan Coe as his
replacement.
Australia, who lead Group D with six points, will take on
Oman in the World Cup qualifier on Oct. 11 in Sydney. They play
Malaysia on Friday.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Mehaffey; to query
or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)