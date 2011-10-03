SYDNEY Oct 3 Tim Cahill and Mark Schwarzer have been ruled out of Australia's forthcoming friendly against Malaysia and World Cup qualifier against Oman, the country's football federation (FFA) said on Monday.

Everton midfielder Cahill and Fulham goalkeeper Schwarzer sustained injuries while playing for their respective clubs and would not join the Australia squad on Tuesday, FFA said on its website (www.footballaustralia.com.au).

Cahill aggravated the leg injury he suffered against Manchester City on Sept. 24 during Saturday's match against Liverpool and would need intensive rehabilitation for the next 10 days or so, Everton said.

"Tim played through the pain barrier on Saturday against Liverpool but the scan showed that the best course of action now is rest and rehab," Everton's head of medicine Danny Donachie was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"Tim is disappointed but it is a straight-forward decision because he would not be fit enough to play in the games in Australia."

Schwarzer injured his back again during the warmup against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday and Australia coach Holger Osieck has drafted in Danish-based goalkeeper Nathan Coe as his replacement.

Australia, who lead Group D with six points, will take on Oman in the World Cup qualifier on Oct. 11 in Sydney. They play Malaysia on Friday. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)