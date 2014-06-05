SYDNEY, June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Australia have played 23 matches, won 10, drawn 5 and lost 8, with a goal tally of 51-38: 2012 Aug 15 F Scotland Edinburgh L 1-3 Bresciano Sep 9 F Lebanon Beirut W 3-0 Cahill, Mckay, Thompson Sep 11 WCQ Jordan Amman L 1-2 Thompson Oct 16 WCQ Iraq Doha W 2-1 Cahill, Thompson Nov 14 F South Korea Hwaseong W 2-1 Rukavytsya, Cornthwaite Dec 3 EAC Hong Kong Hong Kong W 1-0 Emerton Dec 5 EAC North Korea Hong Kong D 1-1 Thompson Dec 7 EAC Guam Hong Kong W 9-0 Mooy, Babalj 2, Marrone, Thompson 3 (1pen), Milligan, Garcia Dec 9 EAC Taiwan Hong Kong W 8-0 Garcia, Cornthwaite, Taggart 2 Behich2 Mooy, Yang (og) 2013 Feb 6 F Romania Malaga L 2-3 Wilkshire (p), Cornthwaite Mar 26 WCQ Oman Sydney D 2-2 Cahill, Holman Jun 4 WCQ Japan Saitama D 1-1 Oar Jun 11 WCQ Jordan Melbourne W 4-0 Bresciano, Cahill, Kruse, Neill Jun 18 WCQ Iraq Sydney W 1-0 Kennedy Jul 13 EAC South Korea Seoul D 0-0 Jul 25 EAC Japan Hwaseong L 2-3 Duke, Juric Jul 28 EAC China Seoul L 3-4 Mooy, Taggart, Duke Sept 7 F Brazil Brasilia L 0-6 Oct 11 F France Paris L 0-6 Oct 15 F Canada London W 3-0 Kennedy, Vidosic, Leckie Nov 19 F Costa Rica Sydney W 1-0 Cahill 2014 Mar 5 F Ecuador London L 3-4 Cahill 2, Jedinak (p) May 26 F S. Africa Sydney D 1-1 Cahill Key: EAC - East Asian Cup, WCQ - World Cup qualifier, F -friendly (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett)