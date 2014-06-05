SYDNEY, June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Australia
have played 23 matches, won 10, drawn 5 and lost 8, with a goal
tally of 51-38:
2012
Aug 15 F Scotland Edinburgh L 1-3 Bresciano
Sep 9 F Lebanon Beirut W 3-0 Cahill, Mckay,
Thompson
Sep 11 WCQ Jordan Amman L 1-2 Thompson
Oct 16 WCQ Iraq Doha W 2-1 Cahill, Thompson
Nov 14 F South Korea Hwaseong W 2-1 Rukavytsya,
Cornthwaite
Dec 3 EAC Hong Kong Hong Kong W 1-0 Emerton
Dec 5 EAC North Korea Hong Kong D 1-1 Thompson
Dec 7 EAC Guam Hong Kong W 9-0 Mooy, Babalj 2,
Marrone, Thompson
3 (1pen),
Milligan, Garcia
Dec 9 EAC Taiwan Hong Kong W 8-0 Garcia,
Cornthwaite,
Taggart 2 Behich2
Mooy, Yang (og)
2013
Feb 6 F Romania Malaga L 2-3 Wilkshire (p),
Cornthwaite
Mar 26 WCQ Oman Sydney D 2-2 Cahill, Holman
Jun 4 WCQ Japan Saitama D 1-1 Oar
Jun 11 WCQ Jordan Melbourne W 4-0 Bresciano,
Cahill, Kruse,
Neill
Jun 18 WCQ Iraq Sydney W 1-0 Kennedy
Jul 13 EAC South Korea Seoul D 0-0
Jul 25 EAC Japan Hwaseong L 2-3 Duke, Juric
Jul 28 EAC China Seoul L 3-4 Mooy, Taggart,
Duke
Sept 7 F Brazil Brasilia L 0-6
Oct 11 F France Paris L 0-6
Oct 15 F Canada London W 3-0 Kennedy, Vidosic,
Leckie
Nov 19 F Costa Rica Sydney W 1-0 Cahill
2014
Mar 5 F Ecuador London L 3-4 Cahill 2, Jedinak
(p)
May 26 F S. Africa Sydney D 1-1 Cahill
Key: EAC - East Asian Cup, WCQ - World Cup qualifier, F
-friendly
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford and
Mike Collett)