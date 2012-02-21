Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
MELBOURNE Feb 21 Australia named the following squad on Tuesday to play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Feb. 29.
Squad: Mark Bresciano, Alex Brosque, Nick Carle, David Carney, Brett Emerton, Harry Kewell, Michael Marrone, Mark Milligan, Lucas Neill, Jade North, Sasa Ognenovski, Erik Paartalu, Matt Ryan, Mark Schwarzer, Matthew Spiranovic, Archie Thompson, Michael Thwaite, James Troisi.
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)