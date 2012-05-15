May 15 Australia named the following 26-man
squad on Tuesday for their international soccer friendly against
Denmark in Copenhagen on June 2 and World Cup qualifiers against
Oman (June 8) and Japan (June 12).
Squad: Mark Bresciano, Alex Brosque, Tim Cahill, David
Carney, Nathan Coe, Adam Federici, Chris Herd, Brett Holman,
Mile Jedinak, Josh Kennedy, Harry Kewell, Neil Kilkenny, Robbie
Kruse, Matt McKay, Mark Milligan, Lucas Neill, Jade North, Sasa
Ognenovski, Nikitia Rukavytsya, Mark Schwarzer, Matthew
Spiranovic, Archie Thompson, Carl Valeri, Luke Wilkshire, Rhys
Williams, Michael Zullo.
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)