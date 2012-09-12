By Brian Homewood
| VIENNA, Sept 12
VIENNA, Sept 12 From injuring himself playing
with his dog to being banned by Werder Bremen for fighting in a
nightclub, there is rarely a dull moment when Austria striker
Marko Arnautovic is around.
On Tuesday, the volatile attacker found himself in the
spotlight again after his glaring late miss cost Austria the
chance to draw with Germany and avoid their eighth successive
defeat against their neighbours.
"I want to apologise to the whole country," said
Arnautovic, who contrived to scuff the ball wide from
point-blank range with the goal at his mercy.
"It was my mistake. It was a perfect ball to me, so there is
no excuse. We were clearly superior and... the Germans won with
luck," he added after the 2-1 loss in the World Cup qualifier.
Until then, it had been an encouraging performance from the
23-year-old, who provided the pass for Zlatko Junuzovic's goal
and continually troubled Germany down the right flank.
Variously likened to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan
Ibrahimovic, Arnautovic was once described by former Austria
international Andrea Herzog as the best player the country had
produced in the last 30 years.
But so far, Austrians have seen only exasperating flashes of
his talent.
As a teenager, he was widely criticised after being sent off
in an under-19 tournament, was regarded as too individualistic
and had trials at three Austrian clubs before being signed up by
Dutch first division club Twente Enschede.
He joined Inter Milan in 2009 but coach Jose Mourinho took
an instant dislike to what was seen as a lax approach and he
made only three appearances in their treble-winning season. In
the meantime, he was also dropped by Austria.
After one season, he moved to Werder Bremen, saying that he
was more disciplined and set three alarm clocks to make sure he
got to training in time.
It did not last long and appearances were again limited by
disciplinary problems.
He managed only three Bundesliga goals in his first season,
fell out with his team mates, was banned for three games after
being sent off and again found himself sidelined by his country,
having earned a short-lived recall.
The low point came when he was dropped by Werder's
exasperated coach Thomas Schaaf following an incident at a
nightclub, which Arnautovic said had begun with an unprovoked
attack on his brother.
Last season saw slight improvements up until March, with
Arnautovic scoring six goals, when he tore a knee ligament while
playing with his dog, an incident described as "frustrating" by
Schaaf.
This season began, as usual, with promises to turn over a
new leaf, insisting that the birth of his daughter had made him
more mature and responsible.
"I must keep myself under control," he said before the
Germany match. "I have a big responsibility as a father and that
helps me to become more sensible."
"It's better that I keep my mouth shut and let my feet do
the talking.
Austria, where soccer has to compete with alpine skiing for
attention and which has struggled to produce players in the last
few years, can certainly not afford to see his talent go down
the drain.
