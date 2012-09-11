By Brian Homewood
| VIENNA, Sept 11
VIENNA, Sept 11 Germany survived a torrid first
half against neighbours Austria before Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil
scored either side of halftime to give them a 2-1 win in their
2014 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
The Germans clung on for three points and only won after
Marko Arnautovic missed a great chance for the hosts in the 87th
minute.
Reus burst down the left, cut inside Gyorgy Garics and
buried a low shot past Robert Almer three minutes before the
break after the feisty hosts, fielding nine Bundesliga-based
players, had looked capable of producing an upset.
Ozil, scorer of two goals in the 3-0 win over Faroe Islands
on Friday, converted a penalty after Veli Kavlak recklessly
clattered into Thomas Mueller.
Austria, playing their opening match in Group C, refused to
lie down and Zlatko Junuzovic pulled one back in the 57th
minute, turning in the ball in after Arnautovic forced his way
to the byline and sent a low cross into the goalmouth.
