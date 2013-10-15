MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia clinched a place in next year's World Cup finals with a 1-1 draw away to Azerbaijan on Tuesday thanks to an early goal from Roman Shirokov that secured top spot in Group F.

Russia led from the 15th minute until Azerbaijan's Vagif Javadov scored an equaliser for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Fabio Capello's Russia side claimed first place with 22 points from 10 matches, one point above second-placed Portugal who can still reach the 2014 finals in Brazil via the playoffs.

Azerbaijan finished the match with 10 men after Maksim Medvedev was shown a red card in the 73rd minute. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Ken Ferris)