Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
* FIFA to conduct "routine examination"
* Bahrain needed nine-goal win plus defeat for Qatar
BERNE, March 1 Bahrain's 10-0 win over Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday is to be examined by FIFA's security department, soccer's governing body said on Thursday.
"Given the unusual outcome in relation to the results-expectation and head-to-head history, and in the interests of maintaining unequivocal confidence in our game, FIFA Security will conduct a routine examination of this game and its result," FIFA said in a statement.
Bahrain had needed a nine-goal win in the Asian Group E match, combined with a defeat for Qatar in Iran, to progress to the next stage of the region's World Cup qualifying competition.
Qatar went through, however, when an 86th-minute goal gave them a 2-2 draw in Iran to clinch second place in the group at Bahrain's expense.
Indonesia, already eliminated, fielded a weakened team as a number of their top players had been suspended by their own federation for taking part in the breakaway Indonesian Super League (ISL).
Bahrain converted two penalties during the match and Lebanese referee Andre El Hadded sent off Indonesia goalkeeper Samsidar after two minutes.
According to FIFA's records, the two sides had met six times before with two wins apiece and two draws. Bahrain had not previously won by more than two goals.
Indonesian football has recently been in turmoil and the country came close to international suspension last year.
Djohar Arifin Husin, a former secretary-general of the Indonesian Sports Committee, was elected head of the FA (PSSI) last year, defeating two other candidates in elections ordered by FIFA.
Previous elections had failed amid chaotic scenes and FIFA appointed a committee last year to organise the election.
The previous PSSI president, Nurdin Halid, was jailed in 2007 for misusing funds but continued to run the FA from his cell.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28