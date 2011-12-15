* Injury clouds Barca's semi-final win
* Worry over Euro 2012 tournament
(Adds Villa quotes)
By Alastair Himmer
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 15 Striker David
Villa will be out for up to five months after breaking his left
leg in Barcelona's 4-0 Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al
Sadd of Qatar on Thursday.
The news also represents a setback for Spain as they prepare
to defend their European Championship title in Poland and
Ukraine next year.
"This injury is a tough blow but I am convinced I am going
to recover quickly and am thinking about playing the (Champions
League) final in Munich (in May)," Villa said on his Facebook
page.
"I know my colleagues will get me there -- and to Euro 2012.
I'm going to work hard to achieve it."
Earlier in the day, club coach Pep Guardiola said: "David
has fractured his leg and will return to Barcelona for an
operation as soon as possible.
"We are all very sad for him. He's a charming personality
and it's a massive blow for the team," added Guardiola after the
European champions set up a final against Brazil's Santos.
Villa, Spain's all-time top scorer with 50 goals in 81
appearances, fell awkwardly in the first half and immediately
signalled to the bench before he was rushed to a local hospital
in Yokohama.
"He will be out for a long time," said Guardiola. "I don't
know how long but it takes a long time to return after a break
like this.
"All the players are very worried about David. We hope he
will return as soon as possible. Our thoughts are with him and
we will have to win the Club World Cup without him."
The Spanish champions later said they estimated Villa would
be out for between four and five months.
VERY UNLUCKY
Villa's absence will narrow Guardiola's options as his side
pursue titles in the Club World Cup, La Liga, Champions League
and King's Cup.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque was also concerned about the
30-year-old.
Villa was first-choice forward when Spain won the World Cup
in South Africa last year and his national team partners
Fernando Torres and Fernando Llorente are now struggling for
form.
"It's very bad news, very unlucky for him," Del Bosque told
Europa Press. "Thinking ahead to the European Championship it is
obviously very bad news as well.
"There are still six months to go. Let's see how he
recovers. Some return quickly, others take a little longer.
First we need to listen to what the medics say."
Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes said: "It's negative news on
what should have been a special and historic day. We will try to
dedicate the cup to him in the final."
Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos said on Twitter:
"A serious injury for national team colleague David Villa. Keep
your spirits up and stay strong! Return soon champion..!!"
