SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, July 3 Bayern Munich players are leaving their mark at the World Cup, putting behind them a disappointing 2013/14 season by their own lofty standards, leading the unofficial scoring table for clubs.

A total of 14 goals have been scored by their players led by Thomas Mueller (Germany) with four goals followed by Arjen Robben (Netherlands) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) with three goals each.

Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) had two while Mario Goetze (Germany) and Julian Green (United States) each scored once.

Barcelona (10), Manchester United (8) and Real Madrid (6) trail behind Bayern who won the Bundesliga championship and the German Cup after taking a triple with those titles plus the Champions League a year before.

"That's a good sign for Bayern Munich," said Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of his club teammates who have scored goals on five different teams at the World Cup in Brazil.

"But I'm glad that we have so many Bayern Munich players on our own team," he told reporters at Germany's team base on the Atlantic coast in northeastern Brazil ahead of Friday's quarter-final match against France.

Indeed, Germany fielded a record seven Bayern Munich players - the most ever - in their starting lineup against Algeria in their round of 16 match even though it was Chelsea's Andre Schuerrle and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil who eventually scored the goals in extra-time in their 2-1 win.

For second-place Barcelona, Neymar (Brazil) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) have four scores each and Alexis Sanchez (Chile) has two.

For Manchester United, Robin van Persie (Netherlands) has three, while Marouane Fellaini (Belgium), Wayne Rooney (England), Nani (Portugal), Juan Mata (Spain), Javier Hernandez (Mexico) have all scored once for a total of eight.

For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema (France) has three while Xabi Alonso (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), and Angel di Maria (Argentina) all have one. (Editing by Nigel Hunt)