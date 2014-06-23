SALVADOR, Brazil, June 23 Eden Hazard gave himself a low mark for his overall World Cup performances but a distinction for proving decisive as Belgium have already secured a second round berth with one match to play, he said on Monday.

"Personally I feel I haven't played well but I've been decisive and that is what the coach has asked of me. I understand very well that people are expecting a lot from me and I know that I can do better."

Hazard made both winners for Belgium in their first two Group H matches, setting up Dries Mertens to score the late goal in the 2-1 win over Algeria in their first match and teenager Divock Origi for the 88th minute winner against Russia at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on Sunday.

The wins ensured Belgium's progress to the knockout stage.

"The fact I have twice played in decisive balls means I'm fresh in physically good shape. But I'm aware that if I hadn't, there would certainly have been criticism and that's also normal. Hopefully I can show the public a better Eden Hazard," the influential playmaker added at a press conference at the Belgian training camp at Mogi das Cruzes.

"I give myself two out of 10 for the opening 80 minutes and nine out of 10 for the closing stages."

He said Belgium's overall play could also be improved.

"I haven't been satisfied with our level, especially with the squad that we have, we can do better. But you have to understand the circumstances. Algeria hardly gave us a metre and Russia were strong. Yet we still won both, creating good chances and giving little away in defence. Fans want to see a spectacle through the whole match at the World Cup and that I understand."

Hazard was named man of the match after the 1-0 victory over Russia but made a small admission. "I have no idea what I've done with the trophy."

Belgium's next game is against South Korea in Sao Paulo on Thursday with a draw enough to secure top place in the group. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nigel Hunt)