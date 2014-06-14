SALVADOR, Brazil, June 14 Belgium are evidently chomping at the bit as they wait to start their World Cup campaign with the intensity ratcheted up a notch since the stunning win for their Dutch neighbours over Spain on Friday.

Two Belgian players were injured in tough challenges in training on Saturday and a full 90-minute warm-up game between the players at their base camp at Mogi das Cruzes on Friday had coach Marc Wilmots fearing for their safety.

"If it had been a proper game there would have been a whole pile of red cards," he told reporters.

Attacking players Kevin de Bruyne and Divock Origi were hurt, causing some alarm as Belgium prepare to make a their World Cup entrance against Algeria in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

De Bruyne was withdrawn from the training session after a clash with Eden Hazard.

Earlier, Origi suffered an ankle injury in a challenge with Moussa Dembele and was taken to hospital for a possible scan.

"Nothing serious," Wilmots said. "You are always going to get these clashes in five-a-side games. I'd complain if it wasn't the case. I think it is just bruising. Of course Origi's injury could be worse but according to my first diagnosis, no.

"But I won't be complaining every time there is a clash. Otherwise I'll be doing a fair bit of moaning," he said.

Belgium's impressive array of quality players have them rated as dangerous outsiders as they make their first World Cup finals appearance since 2002.

A stylish victory for the Dutch over Spain will only have fired up their enthusiasm.

"I've seen a lot of intensity at this World Cup already," veteran defender Daniel van Buyten told reporters.

"A great spectacle too. The Dutch made a big impression with their physical quality." (Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21985471451; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)