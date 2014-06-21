RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Belgium captain Vincent Kompany said he expects to be fit to play against Russia in a World Cup Group H match on Sunday after recovering from a groin strain.

Kompany missed training with the rest of the team for a second day on Friday while he received attention for the strain which he picked up late in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Algeria.

"I am fine thanks," he told a reporter when asked about his fitness before taking part in a group training session at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. "If everything goes well today, there shouldn't be any problems."

Belgium are top of Group H after the opening games which also saw Russia draw 1-1 with South Korea. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Nigel Hunt)