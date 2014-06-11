June 11 Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has signed a new contract until 2018 he said on Wednesday after the squad completed their first training session since arriving at the World Cup.

Wilmots reached an agreement for an extension in April but surprised reporters last week when he said he had only a verbal agreement with the Belgian FA and had not yet put pen to paper

He had sought to secure deals for his support staff before signing his new contract, he said at a news conference in Mogi das Cruzes where Belgium are based. It keeps the 45-year-old in place until the next World Cup in Russia.

Wilmots took over from Dick Advocaat in 2012 and led Belgium to their first major tournament finals since 2002. The ex-striker played in three World Cups in 1994, 1998 and 2002, making eight appearances and scoring five goals.

Belgium, who face Algeria, Russia and South Korea in Group H, are seen as dark horses in the race to win the World Cup. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)