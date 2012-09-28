MINSK, Sept 28 Belarus will more than triple bonuses to their players if they beat world and European champions Spain in next month's World Cup qualifier, the country's football federation (BFF) said on Friday.

"Each player will receive a $10,000 bonus," BFF first vice-president Sergei Safaryan told a news conference. In case of a draw the players will also be rewarded, Safaryan said.

Belarus, who are bottom of Group I after losing their first two qualifiers to Georgia and France, host Spain in Minsk on Oct. 12. The Spaniards won their only match so far, beating Georgia 1-0 in Tbilisi last month.

Usually the Belarus players receive $3,000 for winning a competitive match. (Reporting by Ruslan Batenkov; writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)