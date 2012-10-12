MINSK Oct 12 Spain extended their winning run in major championship qualifiers to 24 matches after Pedro grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-0 World Cup Group I victory in Belarus on Friday.

The world and European champions produced a typically efficient performance in chilly Minsk, dominating possession and quickly snuffing out any forward forays by outclassed Belarus.

Full back Jordi Alba opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he raced on to Pedro's flick, rounded goalkeeper Sergei Veremko and drove the ball into the net.

David Silva sent Pedro clear to make it 2-0 nine minutes later and he added his second in the 69th when he sped away from the defence and lifted the ball over the onrushing Veremko.

Playmaker Cesc Fabregas, playing in the roving forward position he occupied at Euro 2012, set up his Barcelona team mate to complete his treble in the 72nd minute before substitute David Villa, another Barca man, crashed a shot against the crossbar.