Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
(Adds teams)
Oct 12 Belarus 0 Spain 4 - World Cup qualifier Group I result.
In Minsk
Scorers: Jordi Alba 12, Pedro 21, 69, 72
Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Belarus: 12-Sergei Veremko; 2-Stanislav Dragun (7-Andrei Chukhley 79), 3-Alexander Martynovich, 4-Igor Shitov, 6-Pavel Plaskonny, 8-Alexander Volodko (15-Sergei Kislyak 46), 10-Alexander Hleb, 17-Yan Tigorev, 19-Maxim Bordachev, 20-Vitaly Rodionov (11-Renan Bressan 65), 21-Egor Filipenko
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos (2-Raul Albiol 71), 16-Sergio Busquets, 18-Jordi Alba; 8-Xavi (7-David Villa 75), 14-Xabi Alonso, 20-Santi Cazorla; 21-David Silva (6-Andres Iniesta 56), 10-Cesc Fabregas, 11-Pedro
Referee: Serge Gumienny (Belgium) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Pilcher)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.