Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Belarus 0 Spain 4 - World Cup qualifier Group I result.
In Minsk
Scorers: Jordi Alba 12, Pedro 21, 69, 72
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Serge Gumienny (Belgium) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Pilcher)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.