LONDON, April 3 Belgium striker Christian Benteke will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for six months having ruptured his Achilles tendon in training on Thursday, his club Aston Villa said.

"It's a terrible blow both for Christian and for the club," Villa manager Paul Lambert said on the Premier League club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"He will miss the rest of the season, obviously, and also the World Cup. But he'll work hard because that's what he does and he'll come back for us stronger than ever next season." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)