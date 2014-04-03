(Adds details)

April 3 Belgium striker Christian Benteke will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for six months having ruptured his Achilles tendon in training on Thursday, his club Aston Villa said.

"It's a terrible blow both for Christian and for the club," Villa manager Paul Lambert said on the Premier League club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"He will miss the rest of the season, obviously, and also the World Cup. But he'll work hard because that's what he does and he'll come back for us stronger than ever next season."

The 23-year-old forward will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation.

He was set to play in his first World Cup in Brazil having helped Belgium finish top of their qualifying group by scoring two goals in seven games.

The powerful target man will also be sorely missed by Villa for whom he has scored 10 times in the league this season.

Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 17, before playing Russia and South Korea in their remaining Group H games. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)