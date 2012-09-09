By Philip Blenkinsop
| BRUSSELS, Sept 9
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The players and the coach will
not admit it but there is something special about the current
Belgian soccer side and they should really be targeting
something more than merely qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.
Belgian media and the public are waking up to the fact that
they have a potentially golden generation after a dry period of
a dozen years without a World Cup or Euro finals presence.
They are, however, hard pressed to explain the abrupt
change.
At Belgium's training ground after Friday's opening 2-0
victory over Wales in qualifying Group A, newspaper journalists
mostly felt the sudden blossoming of talent was more due to luck
than planning, albeit aided by experience gained from playing
outside Belgium.
Ten of the 25-strong squad play in the English Premier
League, including Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and
Arsenal skipper Thomas Vermaelen. Eden Hazard has already lit up
Chelsea since his arrival this season.
Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele are recent arrivals at
Tottenham Hotspur and Marouane Fellaini is dictating play for
Everton. Outside England, Zenit St Petersburg have just bought
midfielder Axel Witsel from Benfica for 40 million euros.
"I'm not sure any of the players from five to 10 years ago
would make it into the side today," said one team official.
"Today, you've got to be playing for a big foreign club to make
the cut."
Comparisons are already being drawn with the Belgian sides
of the 1980s, particularly the 1986 team featuring Jan Ceulemans
and Enzo Scifo that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup.
"Seven or eight years ago we had no stars. Even compared
with the sides of the 80s I think there's more individual
talent, with the likes of Hazard, in this team," said Rudy
Nuyens, a journalist of top-selling Belgian daily Het Laatste
Nieuws, who has been following Belgium since 1986.
"The clubs are working in a much more focused way with youth
players, at Anderlecht, at Standard Liege although some of
today's group went abroad at early ages," he said.
Hazard joined Lille's youth academy at 14. Vermaelen moved
to Ajax Amsterdam at the same age, with Vertonghen following him
at 16.
YOUNG TEAM
Foreign scouts have certainly been busy checking out Belgian
youth in recent months, Chelsea signing a 15-year-old from
Anderlecht in June.
Youth is indeed a Belgian asset. The average age of
Belgium's starting 11 on Friday was 24. The two subs, Romelu
Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, are respectively 19 and 21.
However, to suggest that Belgium have suddenly discovered
talent is not quite true.
Eight of the 11 starters have 28 caps or more and six began
the last bid for World Cup qualification in 2008. What is
significant now, as well as the added experience, is that the
subs are not just bench warmers.
"You could change, say, five players and you'd not notice
the difference in terms of quality," said Nuyens.
Coach Marc Wilmots's challenge is to transform a potential
on paper into a winning team, with Croatia a far tougher
prospect than Wales as the next opponents on Tuesday.
The squad would normally have had a day off after playing on
Friday. Wilmots instead kept the players together for a full 10
days, insisting that they retain their concentration.
"We've done nothing yet. There was no sense of elation among
the players. Everyone is focused on the next match against
Croatia," he said.
Against Wales, Belgium showed composure and patience lacking
in the past when goals did not come.
"Previously I think we would have lost a match like that,"
said Fellaini, with the team now eyeing a further three points.
Belgium have a recent history of disappointing starts. In
their last seven World Cup and Euro qualification campaigns,
they have won their first match only once.
The 'Red Devils' last won two in succession in 1996 in
qualification for France 1998. They last topped a qualifying
group, and were undefeated, ahead of the 1990 World Cup.
The public too are starting to believe. A sell-out crowd,
many heeding the call to wear red, watched last month's 4-2
defeat of the Dutch in a friendly.
Tickets are sold out for Tuesday's match with Croatia in
Brussels
With a population on a par with the Czech Republic, Portugal
and 2004 Euro champions Greece and an economy similar in size to
regular tournament participants Sweden, Belgium have clearly
underperformed in football terms over the past decade.
It is still early days, but that period may be over.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)