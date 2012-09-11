* Perisic strikes early for Croatia
* Gillet equalises on stroke of halftime

By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Belgium recovered from
conceding an early goal but failed to capitalise on second-half
dominance to draw 1-1 with Croatia in an open and fluid World
Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.
The home side, narrow bookmakers' favourites to win Group A
despite their lowly 40th world ranking, fell behind to an Ivan
Perisic goal in the sixth minute.
Guillaume Gillet equalised on the stroke of halftime but
despite Belgium's neat footwork which created chances, they
could not find a winner.
"If there was one team that merited a victory it was
Belgium. We have lost two points at home. It annoys me a bit,"
said Belgium coach Marc Wilmots. "Still, if you can dominate
Croatia for 80 minutes, it is a good performance."
"If I look at international football, getting six or seven
chances in a match is a lot, but you need the killer touch,"
he continued.
Perisic drove in an easy opener when Vincent Kompany failed
to fully clear Darijo Srna's cross.
Gillet, the sole home starter still playing for a Belgian
club, thundered in an equaliser from a half-cleared corner in
the final seconds of the first half.
Belgium talked before the match of shutting down Croatia
midfielder Luka Modric, but it was wingers Srna and Perisic and
imposing striker Mario Mandzukic who threatened most, while
their defence was disciplined throughout.
Belgium, with six of their starting 11 playing in England's
Premier League, threaded the ball neatly across a midfield
featuring Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Moussa Dembele, all big
money signings for the new season.
Belgium's wealth of individual talent has prompted talk of a
golden generation emerging after a decade-long barren spell with
continued failure to qualify for a big tournament since the 2002
World Cup.
Brussels' King Baudouin stadium was for the first time in
years a 40,000 seat sell-out for the second straight match, many
fans heeding the Red Devils call for them to dress in the
national colour. Gillet's equaliser ignited the crowd, which
roared the team on for a winner.
Croatia coach Igor Stimac described the match as a point
gained.
"If you lose at home you make it difficult for yourself. You
have to win home games," he told reporters. "We should be happy
winning at home and getting a point from the biggest opponent in
our group."
Stimac said Group A appeared to be narrowing down to a
contest between Belgium, Croatia and Serbia, all with four
points after two matches.
Serbia's 6-1 demolition of Wales put them top on goal
difference, with Belgium in second and Croatia third.
