BRUSSELS, June 7 Belgium moved three points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday.

The victory, which guaranteed the hosts at least second place in European Group A, was secured with two headers, Kevin De Bruyne from a Jan Vertonghen cross in the 13th minute and Marouane Fellaini from a De Bruyne corner on the hour.

Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov pulled a goal back with a direct free kick in the 88th minute.

Much-fancied Belgium have not qualified for a major tournament in more than a decade but now lead the group by three points after Croatia lost 1-0 to Scotland in Zagreb. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)