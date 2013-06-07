(Adds details)

BRUSSELS, June 7 Belgium moved three points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday.

The victory, which guaranteed the host at least second place in European group A, was secured with two headers, Kevin De Bruyne from a Jan Vertonghen cross in the 13th minute and Marouane Fellaini from a De Bruyne corner on the hour mark.

Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov pulled a goal back with a direct free kick in the 88th minute to add a little tension to the end.

Much-fancied Belgium have not qualified for a major tournament in more than a decade, but now lead their group by three points after Croatia's shock 1-0 loss to Scotland in Zagreb.

The most sustained cheer of the night came when the stadium flashed up that result midway through the second half.

Belgium, who beat Serbia 3-0 in Belgrade in October, looked to be coasting at the start, neat interplay and harrying of the Serbs eventually leading to the opener when a fine Vertonghen cross found De Bruyne racing in at the far post.

Christian Benteke should have doubled the lead four minutes later when Nacer Chadli put him through on goal, but pushed the ball too far beyond advancing keeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

The Aston Villa striker proved far more effective at finding teammates than the net, missing a golden chance in the 67th minute.

Belgian profligacy could have proved costly.

Serbia, missing four regulars through injury and suspension, gained confidence midway through the first half and laid siege to the Belgian penalty area.

Branislav Ivanovic's sharp shot went just wide after the half hour mark and Lazar Markovic fired straight at Thibaud Courtois from a few metres out.

Serbia remained truly in the hunt until the hour mark when Fellaini calmed Belgian nerves with a second goal for Belgium.

With three matches remaining, Belgium are certain of least second place in the group which would earn a spot in the European playoffs for the World Cup finals in Brazil.

The nine European group winners qualify directly and the eight best runners-up face home-and-away playoffs for the remaining four spots.

Belgium next travel to a resurgent Scotland in September, when Serbia, who still have a remote chance of qualifying, host Croatia. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)